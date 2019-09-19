|
Rita E. (Jolly) Brown of Quincy passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at age 78. Raised and educated in Brighton, she lived most of her life on the South Shore. Before retiring in 2006, Rita had worked as an x-ray technician at South Shore Hospital. Active in her community, she was a board member of the Merrymount Association, a Girl Scout leader, an active member of Our Lady's Church and was instrumental in forming Fr. Bill's Place. The beloved wife of David W. Brown, Rita was the loving mother of Alice E. Carson and her husband Paul W. Sr. of Quincy, William J. Brown and his wife Patricia of Rockland; dear grandmother of Paul "PJ" Carson and his wife Taylor of Quincy, Zachary Carson of Quincy, Beatrix V. Brown of Rockland and the late Jonathan Brown; sister of the late William J. Jolly and Lucy Connerney; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, September 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 275 Sea St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to Father Bill's Place, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, helpfbms.org/donate. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019