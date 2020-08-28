Rita F. (Kussmaul) Johnson of Braintree, died August 25, 2020. Rita worked as a Human Resource Manager for Townsend Textron for over 25 years. She enjoyed skiing, biking, boating and anything to to do with the outdoors. Rita was a talented piano player. She will be remembered for her smart, intelligent and caring personality. Rita will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late George Johnson and the late Joseph Gould. Loving mother of Brian Gould of Pembroke. Devoted Gram of Alyssa Gould and Jason Kennedy and his wife Melissa. Cherished great Gram of Haleigh and Preston. Adored daughter of the late Carl and Bertha Kussmaul. Caring sister of the late Charles Kussmaul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. I lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to John Scott Nursing and Rehabilitation Nursing Center 233 Middle Street, Braintree, MA 02184. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Rita's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.