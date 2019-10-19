|
Rita F. Praino, of Milton, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Born in Boston, Rita was a resident of Milton for many years. She was a retired sales representative for N.E. Tel & Tel. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Teresa Praino; loving sister of the late Marie Praino. Also survived by several cousins and close friends. Visiting hour at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to a funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, at 10:30 a.m. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019