Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita K. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita K. Burke Obituary
Rita K. (Hardy) Burke, 87, formerly of Braintree, passed away October 22, 2019, at the Colonial Nursing Home in Weymouth. She was the loving mother of Margaret "Maggie" Gallardo-Cortez; and dear grandmother of Marisol Gallardo-Cortez, both of Stoughton; sister of Eileen Marie Hardy of Maine. Born and raised in Dorchester, she had been a resident of Braintree for 50 years. Rita had worked as an executive assistant for Piatelli Construction for 20 years, retiring in 2000. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 10:30 a.m. in St Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now