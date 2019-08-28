Home

Rita M. "Vicky" Anderson, 76, a 50-year Quincy resident, who relocated to Chatham in 2013, passed away on August 24, 2019, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years James Anderson. Rita leaves her children, Brian Anderson and his wife Nolisha of Whitman, Donny Anderson and his wife Heather McCullogh of Virginia, Karen Colitti and her husband John of Abington and Sue Kennedy and her husband Scott of Quincy. She leaves her brother, Wallace "Joe" Eason and his late wife Diane of Weymouth. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Richard Anderson and his wife Roberta, and their son, Keith of Calif.; along with her eight cherished grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Rita was the first woman to run for mayor in the city of Quincy. She was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, at Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 4-8 p.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. If desired, a donation in Rita's name may be made to Circle of Hope, 24 Myrtle Street, Norwood, MA 02062. For directions and an online guest book, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019
