|
|
Rita M. (Leone) Calabro, age 89, of Abington and formerly of Cape Cod, passed away August 29, 2019. Rita was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She married her beloved husband of 67 years, Joe, in 1952. They settled in Weymouth shortly after where they raised their family together. Rita worked as a bookkeeper for DeLaria Hair Salons for many years which she truly enjoyed. In 1987, Joe and Rita moved to W. Dennis then E. Falmouth where they enjoyed many years of retirement together. Rita enjoyed crossword puzzles, studying Italian, cooking, and travelling with her husband most especially going to St. Martin and Italy. Rita is survived by her beloved husband, Joe Calabro of Abington; her loving children, Pamela Allie of Weymouth, Brian Calabro of Abington, and Gregory Calabro of Abington; and her cherished grandchildren, Jenna, Deanna, Tarin, Brian Jr., Joseph, and the late Steven. Rita is also survived by her brother Rio Leone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Rita on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019