James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
Rita M. Howland Obituary
Rita M. (Gorham) Howland, of Dorchester, Savin Hill, died September 17, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Rori G. Edwards and her fiance Dennis Donovan, and Michael J. Howland, both of Dorchester; wife of Michael S. Howland of Dorchester; daughter of the late Edward T. and Ellen (O'Malley) Gorham; loving sister of Mariellen Gorham-McKenney and her husband William B. McKenney of Braintree; aunt of William H., Edward S., and Erynn M. McKenney, Patrick J. and Ryan M. Wynne. Rita was a lifelong resident of Savin Hill. Her greatest joy in life was being a Mom to her own children, and any others that crossed her path. Family and friends will honor and remember Rita's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Friday, September 20, from 5-9 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Saturday morning, September 21, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to Dorchester Baseball, 30 Bateswell Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. For directions and guest book, visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019
