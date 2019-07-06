|
Rita M. (Williams) O'Connor of Norwell passed away June 26, 2019, at the Queen Ann Nursing Home in Hingham. She was the beloved wife of the late John H.; loving mother of John T. of Norwell, Gail M. of Plymouth, Ritamarie C. Benoit and her husband Thomas of Duxbury and the late Janice T. O'Connor-Rink. Also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary T. Benoit of Boston, and Madison J. Benoit of Duxbury. At Rita's request, a private funeral has been held. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, or online at . To sign guest book, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019