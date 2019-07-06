|
Rita M. (DiNanno) Webster of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at age 95. Born in South Boston, she lived most of her life in Quincy. Daughter of the late John and Frances DiNanno, Rita was the beloved wife of the late Ray M. Webster; the loving sister of Mary McCallum of Avon, Janet Canney of Hanson and the late Domenic DiNanno and Angelina DiNanno; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019