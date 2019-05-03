|
|
Robert A. DiTullio, age 78, of Bourne, formerly a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Plymouth, in the comfort of his loving family. Robert was born in Braintree to the late Anthony and Eva (Libertine) DiTullio. He was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1959. He had lived in Bourne for twenty years, previously most of his life in Braintree. Bob was a well-known barber and former owner of Bobs Mens Hair Styling in Braintree, which he operated for fifty years. He loved his job and the many friendships he developed over his many years in business. He enjoyed summers and his time with his family on Great Herring Pond in Bourne. Bob was dedicated to his family and especially to his two cherished grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Mancini) DiTullio. Devoted father of Gregory S. DiTullio and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth and Gary A. DiTullio of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico. Loving grandfather of Anthony and Mariannah. Dear brother of John V. DiTullio and his wife Josephine of Braintree and Stephen Edward DiTullio and his wife Deko of Phoenix, Arizona. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 | 5 p.m. Entombment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Roberts memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 3, 2019