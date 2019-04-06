Home

Robert Duggan
Robert "Bob" A. Duggan of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Scituate, Mass., passed away on April 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Constance (Boe) Duggan. Bob was born November 17, 1931, in Boston, son to the late Francis and Anastasia (Smith) Duggan. He was a graduate of Babson College and also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. Bob was a passionate golfer and loved to travel with his family. He was the loving father of Pamela Mendes and her husband Fred of Rockland, Mass., and Stephanie Andrews and her husband Scott of Urbandale, Iowa; grandfather of Jordan Mendes, Andrea Mendes, and Alexandra Andrews; brother of Claire Duggan, Janet Hall, Shelagh Allen and the late Francis Duggan, Bernadette Roche, Nancy Dargin, and Joseph Duggan. Burial will take place in Scituate at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019
