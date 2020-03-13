|
Robert A. Fantasia, age 78, of Taunton, formerly of Norton, died peacefully, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester, attended Boston Latin and graduated from Boston English High School. He also graduated from the former Boston State College and received his Master's degree in Special Education from Bridgewater State University. He had lived in Taunton for forty years, previously in Norton for ten years. As a young man, he was a passionate teacher for Boston Public Schools and later worked for the Massachusetts Department of Education, Division of Special Education. He worked with legislators to draft and pass significant special needs legislation, including Chapter 766. He also took a leading role for the READS Collaborative for special education in the early years. Most recently, he worked at the Boston Higashi School in Randolph, retiring as the Executive Director and Principal. He currently served as a member of their Board of Directors. Over his thirty-three-year career at Higashi, he was well-known for his devotion to his students, their families and his fellow colleagues. Robert loved baseball and carried on his passion by volunteering as a Little League coach, mentoring young players for many years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Robert was also a skilled cook and enjoyed gardening. He especially cherished the Japanese maples and cherry blossoms in his backyard. Beloved husband for twenty years of Yumiko (Ishizuka) Fantasia. Devoted father of Rene Fantasia Heron of North Andover, Nathan R. Fantasia and Sylvia Wan of Woburn, and twins, Aria S. Fantasia and Ryuji A. Fantasia, both of Taunton, and the late Steven A. Fantasia. Loving grandfather of Daniel P. Heron and Margaret K. Heron. Much-loved son of the late Sara C. (LaGreca) Cappadona and her husband, Anthony Cappadona. Robert is also survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, March 17, at 9 a.m. The funeral Mass will be at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Boston Higashi School, 800 North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020