Robert Alan Fisher of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on September 21, 2019. Better known as Bobby or Fish, Robert was born February 2, 1945, to Smith Layton Fisher and Laura Annand Fisher of Jamaica Plain, Mass. He was the youngest of five children and is survived by siblings, Ethel Donaghue of Chandler, Ariz., and Harold Fisher of Englewood, Fla. Robert will be joining siblings, Audrey Lindsay and Donald Fisher in eternal life. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Evans) Fisher of New Port Richey, Fla.; and adored father to Thomas Fisher of Stoughton, Mass., and Michelle Englbrecht and husband Michael of Bridgewater, Mass. He leaves behind his treasured grandchildren, Paige Monroe and Thomas Fisher Jr., along with Ava, Kate, and Libby Englbrecht. Robert enlisted in the Air Force and valiantly served his country in Vietnam. He was known for his humor, his kindness towards others, and as an overall exceptional friend, uncle, father, husband and Papa. He made this world a better place and will be forever missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury, Mass., on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to the in honor of Robert Alan Fisher.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019