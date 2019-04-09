|
Robert "Bob" A. George of Duxbury, formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, died April 6, 2019. Bob worked as an IT professional for many years. Bob enjoyed traveling, working on cars, repairing computers, helping others, and being a Papa. His family was the foundation of all that was important to him. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Jane (Ward) George, he was the devoted father of Timothy and his wife Samantha, Brian, and Devin and his fiancee Leah; cherished Papa of Jessica; loving brother of Patricia DiTullio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Duxbury. Graveside services will follow at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. Donations may be made Robert's name to at . To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019