Robert A. Junior, 86, of Kingston, formerly of Marshfield, left this good earth to join the Holy Trinity, saints and angels in heaven for everlasting life, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. His passing followed a brief illness. Beloved husband of the exquisitely, wonderful late Dorothy A. Junior, he was the dear father of Terri Junior of Kingston, Debra O'Neal and husband Al of Duxbury, Bruce Junior and his wife Tanya of N.C., Scott Junior and wife Mandy, Dana Junior, all of Marshfield, and the late George Junior; loving grandfather of Kathryne and husband Scott, Kaela, Michael, Mac, Abbie, Matthew, Charlotte, Nathan, Lana, Anya, Karina and Sydney; beloved son of the late George and Alice Junior; and beloved brother of Barbara Amtower and the late Patricia Eichenlaub. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was tremendously proud of all generations of his family. Robert was a graduate of Natick High School, Worcester Polytechic Institute and Officers Candidate School for the U.S. Coast Guard. He served as an officer with the U.S. Coast Guard for 4 years and approximately 15 years as a Reservist. He was a real estate developer and home builder into his retirement years; holding licenses as a registered professional engineer, registered professional land surveyor, construction supervisor and licensed Real Estate broker. A driven family man, his pastimes included working out physically, playing tennis with his wife, playing golf and playing the piano. He took a great interest in the U.S./world economy the state of our country and world affairs. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont St. Duxbury, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020