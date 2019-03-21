|
Robert A. "Pete" Peterson, 90, of Osprey, Fla., died peacefully on March 9, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. Born in Boston, he attended Quincy Public Schools. He joined the Navy at age 18, and served proudly on the USS Little Rock for 2 years. He loved the Navy and seeing the world. When he returned from the Navy, he worked for many years at Grass Instrument Co., in Wollaston, before retiring. He moved to Florida in 1987. Pete loved sailing, the ocean, and the Floridian life. He was a fabulous ballroom and shag dancer, and a very talented artist and painted many pictures for family and friends. He is survived by his former wife, Julia Peterson, whom he lived with happily for many years; his daughters, Karen (Jack) Drago of Stuarts Draft, Va., Gale (George) Valli of Quincy, Mass., Clare (Coleman) Lynch of Brockton, Mass., and Janet (Bob) Perry of Harmony, Maine. Also Julia's daughter, DeeDee (Diana) and her husband Ed Deiley of Nokimis, Fla., who his family will be eternally thankful for all their help with Pete during the last year. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was the husband of the late Madelyn Peterson of Quincy, Mass. Plan for interment at the VA Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla., at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019