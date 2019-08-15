|
Robert A. Rupprecht Jr., age 70, of Braintree passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long courageous fight with cancer. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Patti (McCormick); his mother, Louise Rupprecht; his daughters, Melissa Rupprecht and her wife Heather Angus of Pelham, N.H., Caitlyn Rupprecht and her husband Matt Quigley of Braintree; his grandchildren, Samantha Quigley and Cameron Quigley. Also survived by sister, Roxanne (Rupprecht) Reardon of Wareham, Cheryl (Rupprecht) Barnes of Weymouth and Robin (Rupprecht) Richard of Tiverton, R.I. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, Friday, August 16, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 17, at the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 101 Columbian St., South Weymouth, MA 02190.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019