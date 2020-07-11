Robert B. Christie, Jr., also known as Gus, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home after a long illness, at the age of 64. Like his mother and father, Bob was born and raised in Rockland; he attended Holy Family School, Rockland High School, and UMass Amherst. As a young man, Bob loved playing basketball and throughout his life found every opportunity to reminisce about his High School State Champion season. After college, he discovered a love for running and despite a pack-a-day Kool habit, completed four marathons; one in under three hours. One of Bob's greatest joys was working beside his father at their Ford dealership, Rockland Motors, selling cars, managing the school buses, and spending hours in the showroom, leaning on cars, debating sports teams, sports stats, and sports history. Bob loved Coors beer, Martin Scorsese movies, John Prine songs, and spending time with his family around the Sullivan's pool and the Scolley's dinner table. Perhaps his happiest moments were spent with his life-long friends - Art Styles, Moon Sullivan, Waldo Weaver, Kiley, and The Inspector - golfing, drinking, laughing, and telling the same stories over and over for nearly 50 years. Bob is survived by a large and deeply saddened family: his wife, Ruth Byrne, their children Lily (Michael Doherty), Anna (Conor Higgins), Robert III; grandchildren Finnian F. Higgins, Ruby Kathleen and Leo Michael Doherty; his mother Joan C. Christie, dear sisters Paula and Jeanne, brother William (Cinde Warmington; sisters in law Alice Boyle (Robert), Kathleen Scolley (Philip), Barbara Sullivan (Mark); brother in law Walter Byrne III (Lisa) and ten nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his adored father, Robert B. Christie, Sr. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water Street, Rockland, will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A graveside Funeral Mass will be conducted Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Cemetery, 92 Centre Ave, Rockland. Please bring a chair, if you would like, for the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland MA 02370. For directions and to sign Bob's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes. com .



