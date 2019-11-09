|
Robert "Bubs" Barrows, age 67, a lifelong Braintree resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Robert was born in Weymouth to the late Bernard L. and Lilly (Nicol) Barrows. Raised in Braintree, he was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1969. He was employed as a truck driver for forty years and had worked for twenty years with General Electric Ionics in Watertown. He was a proud member of Teamsters Union Local 25 Boston. Bubs was an avid New England Patriots fan and also a longtime racing and NASCAR fan. He was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for forty-four years of Rosemarie (Kennedy) Barrows. Devoted father of Kelleymarie Carter and her wife Melissa of Tewksbury, Karin L. Howe and her husband John of Wakefield, Robert "Tiger" Barrows, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Sofia, Jillian, Julia and Desmond. One of four siblings, he was the dear brother of Bernie Barrows and his wife Pat of Quincy and predeceased by Margaret "Pidgie" DeCouto and Peter Barrows. Bubs is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, November 12 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday 3-7 p.m. Interment Braintree Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Bubs memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.kidneyfund.org. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019