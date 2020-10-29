Robert "Bob" Beatrice passed away on October 25, 2020, at the age of 72. Bob grew up in Quincy, lived and raised his family in Braintree and spent the last few years in Rockland. Bob graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Quincy College and Boston State College. He worked at Merck & Co. and Bradlees Warehouse for over 35 years. However, his passion, in addition to his two sons and grandchildren, was Karate. Master Bob Beatrice started his Karate training in Braintree in 1965 under the auspices of the Mattson Academy of Karate. He attained his Black Belt in 1968 and received 3 double promotions in Uechi Ryu to achieve the status of 6th Degree Black Belt. Bob, along with his brother Frank, owned and operated South Shore Academy of Martial Arts for almost 55 years where he taught "old school Uechi Ryu" along with his self-developed "Uechi Ryu Plus" which was a combination of the many styles he studied throughout the years. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, going to the Rockland Senior Center, the library, yard sales, flea markets and collecting comic books. He enjoyed reading, listening to music on the old "45s", playing ping pong, pool, playing cards with his mother, Scrabble, trivia games and was well known for "making up his own rules". Bob is survived by his mother, Jennie (Mirabelle) Beatrice of Quincy; his two sons, Christopher Beatrice and his wife Lynn of Rockland, Rob Beatrice of Raynham; his six grandchildren, Emily, Tyler, Stephanie, Adam, Amanda and Rachel; his sister, Joan Thiboutot of Braintree; his brother, Frank Beatrice of Middleboro; Janet O'Neil and her husband Rev. Paul of Hillsboro, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Frank Beatrice. Bob was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend to everyone and will be deeply missed. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy. There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockland Council on Aging, 317 Plain Street, Rockland, MA 02370 and/or Santa's Helpers, 44 Orchard Drive, Pembroke, MA 02359.



