Robert C. DelGreco, age 71, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, in the comfort of his loving family. Robert was born in Quincy, to the late Carmine A. and Mary A. (Palumbo) DelGreco. He was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School. Bob was proud to have served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 bronze stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. He was employed as a manager by the United States Postal Service for thirty-five years, working at the South Boston Postal Annex. He had been retired for several years. Bob was a former active member of the George F. Bryan VFW Post in Quincy. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. Beloved husband of Lois C. (Keith) Harkins-DelGreco. Devoted father of Julie DelGreco of Florida and Tina OConnell and her husband Brendan of Wareham. Loving brother of Paul A. DelGreco and his wife Linda of Hingham, Michael R. DelGreco and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth, James K. DelGreco of Weymouth, Kathleen Belt and her husband Barry of Quincy, Marianne Ward and her husband Richard of Durham, NC, and Carol Ann Barden and her husband Stewart of Dunedin, Fla. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2-5 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or by visiting www.nvna.org. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019