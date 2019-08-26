|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Earle, of Quincy, passed away peacefully into eternal life on August 22, 2019. Bob was born in Boston and resided on the South Shore for many years before moving to Quincy in 2012. Bob proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Hanover Lion's Club, Whitman VFW, Hanover American Legion and the Rockland Eagles. He worked as a salesman for Jannell Truck bodies and later became a Massachusetts Licensed Auto Appraiser. Shortly before and during his retirement he assumed the family business of Monument Lettering. He was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and spending time with his various organizations including the "Round Table". He is survived by his wife Sandra (Seppala-Ralph), his children, Lisa and her husband Howard of Quincy, Cecelia of Plymouth, Robert Jr. and his wife Angela of N.S.B. Fl., Stephen of Sanford, Fla., Edward of Kingston, and James and his wife Angela of Kingston. Brother of Charles of Quincy, Mary Tibbo of Westwood and the late William, Thomas and Virginia. Grandfather to Robert, Bryan, Arica, Marc, Christopher, Alicia, James, Ryan and Jacob. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Braintree Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, Inc, 516 Washington St., Braintree, MA. Burial to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m., friends and relatives are respectfully invited.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019