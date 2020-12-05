Robert Cummings Healey, of Hingham, passed quietly, on November 27, 2020, in the heart of devoted wife of 70 years, Ruth E. Healey and loving family. A stalwart soul he was characterized by persistence and hard work, up until the end when he just ran out of steam. Bob was strict and exacting, yet generous to a fault. Anonymously he helped numerous family members, school classmates, friends, tenants, and neighbors in their times of need. Actively involved as a baseball coach and Boy Scout leader, he was a great advocate for the next generation of children and took infinite pleasure in seeing them develop. Bob was always the first to donate and offer encouragement. He never sought personal credit, nor complained, and lived a highly principled life. Among his favorite pastimes were rooting for his (grand)childrens athletic teams, leading the Linden Ponds Mens Club weekly discussion group, and listening to his wifes joyful piano concerts with deep pride and satisfaction. He was widely loved by his family and community. He was born May 20, 1927 in Lowell, MA to Helen C. and Harry W. Healey Sr. After an accomplished academic and athletic career at Lowell High School, Bob bravely volunteered and proudly served in the Navy on the USS Avesion in Atlantic theater action. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross (Worcester, MA) where he was known as Monk and the Chesterfield man. He entered executive training with Jordan Marsh in Boston but abruptly detoured to save his familys business when his father suffered a debilitating heart attack. He subsequently enjoyed a long career in residential and commercial real estate, highlighted by negotiating the deal for the first Shopping Center-Mall at Shoppers World in Framingham, developing a condominium complex in Central Sq. Cambridge, and building commercial properties in Plymouth. With his brother Harry Jr., he collaborated on many business ventures. After living in Natick, West Newton, and Cape Cod, he located in Hingham for the last eight years. He is survived by his wife; brother; two sons (daughters-in-law), John (Paula), and Richard (Laura); four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please direct donations in his honor to The Carroll Center for the Blind at 617-969-6200. https://carroll.org/donate/
