Robert Clayton Preble of Quincy died December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Charles Edward Preble and Jeanette Elsie (Arneson). At the outset of the Korean conflict, Bob joined the United States Air Force and served in the Azores Islands with the Air Police. He was proud of his military service and would often be seen wearing his veteran's hat. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the St. Andrew's Society of Massachusetts and, along with his wife Bobby, was involved in Cub Scouts Pack 36 for many years as his sons went through the program. In the 1960s, feeling that no incumbent should ever run unopposed for any office, Bob entered the race for Mayor in the city of Quincy. Although he was not successful, which he often said he was happy about, he did raise awareness of the need for people to get involved in their communities. Predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Ann (Johnston), and his brothers, Charles E. and Ronald O., Robert was the loving father of Robert C. "Rusty" and wife Naomi, Scott D. and wife Stacey, Mark A. and wife Teri, and Rev. Peter M. and wife Nicky all of Weymouth; devoted grandfather of Kate, Alex, Justine, Jacob, Julia, and a granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Sullivan of Abington; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate his life at the Dennis Sweeny Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 74 Elm Street, Quincy. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in his name to Puppies Behind Bars, 263 West 38th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 or at www.puppiesbehindbars.com. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2019