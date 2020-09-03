1/1
Robert D. Christian
Robert D. "Bob" Christian of Abington, formerly of Braintree, died September 1, 2020. Robert proudly served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Prudential in the NEHO office throughout his 37.5 year career. He was an avid New England sports fan; he loved making his Sunday football picks and cheering on whichever sport was in season. Robert enjoyed boating, fishing, wood carving, cooking, and sharing his extensive knowledge of birds. He will be remembered for his love of family and great sense of humor. Beloved husband of 52 years to Sandy (Sullivan) Christian of Abington. Devoted father of Michael Christian and his wife Caroline of Abington and Dana Lussier and her husband Tim of Bellingham. Cherished grandfather of Aaron, Madeleine, Emily, Sara, Abigail, Alexandra and Brian. Loving brother of the late Melvin Christian and the late Marilyn Cavallaro. He is survived by his brother-in-law Paul Cavallaro of Braintree and his sister-in-law Robbie Dufresne of Wrentham. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Robert's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
