Robert D. "Boog" Eason, of Bakersville, N.C.; formerly of Braintree and Weymouth, died peacefully at his home on December 20, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Moira and his dogs; George and Izzy; his daughters; Dena Appleton (Corey Melville) of East Bridgewater and Kelli Kelly (Jim) of Holbrook; his sisters; Danielle Elbehiry (Moataz) and Heather Eason all of Weymouth. He leaves behind his granddaughter; Hannah Appleton and his beloved nieces and nephews; Chris, Ashley, Brandin, Harley, Dante, and Bella. He is also survived by his in-laws; Ann McCarthy- Egan and Tom Egan, Megan McCarthy-Egan, and Molly (Brian) Noerenberg. He was the nephew of the late Claire Eason and the son of the late Robert Eason and the late Linda Eason. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Braintree D.A.V. Hall, 788 Liberty Street, Braintree, MA 02184. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020