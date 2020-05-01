|
|
Robert D. Meichsner, age 76 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Seifert) Meichsner for 51 years. Son of the late Robert F. Meichsner and Phyllis E. (Ewing) Meichsner, he was born on February 19, 1944 in Weymouth and a 1962 graduate of Braintree High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Northeastern University. "Bob" was the owner and operator of Puritan Water Corporation, Meichsner Instrument Company and Nautical Shop, and Vice President of Sales for Swarovski Optiks of North America. Dedicated to his country, Bob was a member of the National Guard. His involvements in Plymouth include Chairman of the Plymouth Industrial Commission, President of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce in 1980, Chairman of the Plymouth Red Cross, Life Member of the Rotary Club of Plymouth, and Town Meeting Member. He especially enjoyed his many winter vacations on the beautiful island of St. Maarten, and upon retirement, loved his time spent fishing and most of all "socializing" on Saquish Beach. He also loved his weekly Pinochle card night with his sister and brother-in-law. In addition to his wife Nancy, he leaves two sons, David S. Meichsner and his wife Laura Duncan Meichsner of Westford, and Darryn R. Meichsner and his wife Casey Wibben Meichsner of Plymouth, and two very dear grandchildren, Brady, 13, and Julia, 10. He cherished every moment he had with grandchildren. Bob also leaves four sisters, Penny Harrington, and Jo Dobrowolski, both of Florida, and Lee Chisholm and Linda Gavin of Plymouth and Cape Cod. Bob had many nieces and nephews that were very dear to him. Due to the present Covid 19 situation, there is no scheduled service planned but a celebration of life and burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Bo's memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center. The link is www.bidplymouth-giving-org/give-now/.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020