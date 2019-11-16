|
Robert D. Sacchetti, age 87, of Hanover, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center-Milton, in the comfort of his loving family. Robert was born in Quincy, to the late Aurelio L. "Tim" and Eda (Salvucci) Sacchetti. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy Trade School. He had lived in Hanover for sixteen years, previously in Quincy for most of his life. Bob began his career as a machinist at the former Mathewson Machine Works and the former Fore River Shipyard. He went on to work as a computer programmer at Pneumatic Scale of Quincy for many years where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club, retiring in 1995. Bob had many interests including woodworking, golfing, bowling, reading westerns and history books, and was a big fan of Big Band and jazz music. He liked to play poker, visit Twin River Casino, and karaoke on Saturday nights. He enjoyed many road trips throughout the United States, especially the cross-country trip in a rented camper with Jo, Jimmy, Michael, and Kathy. Bob also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas to visit Jos family. His greatest love was for his family and friends. Beloved husband for thirty-nine years of Josephine M. "Jo" (Gagliardi) Sacchetti. Devoted father of Robert D. Sacchetti, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Weymouth, James Sacchetti and his wife Christine of Malden, Kathleen Drinkwater and her husband John of Whitman, and the late Michael Sacchetti and his wife AnnMarie of Marshfield. Bob is survived by his stepchildren, Gary Nanni and his wife Laurie, Gail O'Malley and her husband Tom, all of Henderson, Nevada. Loving grandfather of Jimmy, Frankie, Sarah, Samantha, Michael, Robert, Jack, Brandon, Michael, Bobby, Katy, and Dillon. Dear brother of the late Carol Fuller and her late husband Harry. Stepbrother of Jimmy Gagliardi of Las Vegas. Bob is also survived by his nieces, Donna Allison, Denise Lyons, Diane Mason, Doreen Campbell and their families. He was the uncle of the late David Fuller. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Roberts memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or by visiting www.kidneyfund.org. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019