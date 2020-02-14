Home

Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
View Map
Robert E. Ahokas Obituary
Robert E. Ahokas, 82 of Harwich Port passed away peacefully at his home on February 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Black) Ahokas for 61 years. Bob was born and raised in Quincy. He and Beverly lived in Plympton for 35 years. He worked in Quality Control in the technology field for Honeywell and Extrusion Technologies. After retirement they moved full time to Harwich Port in 2006. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed gardening and his model trains. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Robert E. Ahokas Jr. and his wife Maureen of Middleboro, Lori Ahokas of Harwich, John Ahokas of Harwich and Sharon Byrnes and her husband Ken of Harwich. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Morris, OConnor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St., Harwich Center on Monday, February 17 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, West Harwich. Donations in his memory may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020
