Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery
181 Dorchester St.
South Boston, MA
Robert E. Barrett Obituary
Robert E. "Red Barrett" Barrett of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on August 11, 2019, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Susan Morrell Barrett of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of South Boston; his daughter, Denere Poulack of Quincy, Mass.; his grandchildren, Susanne Tedeschi of Quincy, Mass., Scot Poulack and John Vibert of Weymouth, Mass.; and his sister, Jackie Dillon of South Boston. He was preceded in death by his son, Scot Poulack and his brothers, Ronnie, Sonny and Tommy Barrett, all of South Boston. Robert was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean conflict and a retired Teamster of Local 25. A Mass will be held at St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery, at 181 Dorchester St., in South Boston, on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10 a.m. A private burial is to be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to a charity supporting veterans.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019
