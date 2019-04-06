|
Robert E. Creighton passed away after a short illness on April 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Clifford) Creighton. He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Kathleen and Allan Ross, Eileen and Gerald Walls and Joanne and Richard Wing. Robert was the loving grandfather of Jacob Ross and his fiance Melissa Henrikson, Matthew and Jessica Ross, Patrick and Nicole Wing and Lisa and Nicholas Grubbs. Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Douglas Creighton, George Creighton, Alice (Creighton) McLaughlin and Elizabeth (Creighton) McAvoy. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Born July 28,1932, Robert was a Korean War veteran serving in both the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea and the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Robert was a Gillette Company retiree, a longtime member of the Smith-Wilson and Lois Wilson Associates, and a grateful former member of the food pantry crew at the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Abington and the tree farm group in Kingston. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Quealy & Son Funeral Home in Abington. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church in Abington. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Abington.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019