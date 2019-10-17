|
|
Robert E. Croke, age 65, of Boston, formerly of Quincy, passed away October 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, William, Erin and Aileen; grandchildren, Mya and Kyle; and siblings, Nancy Vitali, Catherine St. Sauveur, William Croke, Susan Burke, Sara Croke, and the late Carol Latus, Pauline Kelly, Judith Reeves and Michael Croke. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019