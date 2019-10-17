Home

Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Robert E. Croke Obituary
Robert E. Croke, age 65, of Boston, formerly of Quincy, passed away October 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, William, Erin and Aileen; grandchildren, Mya and Kyle; and siblings, Nancy Vitali, Catherine St. Sauveur, William Croke, Susan Burke, Sara Croke, and the late Carol Latus, Pauline Kelly, Judith Reeves and Michael Croke. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2019
