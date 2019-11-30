|
|
Robert E. Edgren, longtime resident of Abington, died November 28, 2019, at age 77. Loving husband of the late Donna Edgren; Loving father of Debra Edgren, Robert E. Edgren Jr., Nancie Edgren Steeves and husband Thomas, and Eric J. Edgren; Loving grandfather of Sean, Greg, and Elizabeth Mahoney, Erin Edgren, Sienna and Isabelle Steeves; Survived by devoted son-in-law John Mahoney and brother-in-law Rodney Wilson; Beloved brother of David Edgren and Elaine Cobb. Robert graduated from Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass-Amherst. He was a longtime truck driver for Teamster Local 653 and was an avid Patriots fan, gardener, and loved to travel. Robert was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ, Abington. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington Tuesday December 3 from 5 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 am in the United Church of Christ, 10 Bedford Street, Abington. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Donations can be made in memory of Robert to the United Church of Christ in Abington. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019