The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bridgets Church
Abington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Gauthier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Gauthier Obituary
Robert E. Gauthier of Weymouth, formerly of Osterville and Rockland, died December 26, 2019. Robert was born and raised in Quincy and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific. He worked for the Univac Company for 35 years as a computer technician out of the Boston office. Bob was a member of the Abington VFW and an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of the late Ellen (McDonald) Gauthier. Devoted father of Barbara A. Gauthier of Weymouth and John J. Gauthier and his wife Denise of Texas. Cherished Grandpa of Michael Gauthier of Texas, Peter Gauthier of Washington DC and Danielle Carr of Texas. Loving brother of the late John J. Gauthier, Louise Tighe and Eleanor Perry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridgets Church, Abington at 10:30 a.m. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now