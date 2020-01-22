|
Robert E. "Bob" Laneau, of Weymouth, passed away on January 17, 2020. Bob worked as a head lineman at Mass Electric, retiring after 40 years of service. He owned and operated South Weymouth Car Wash, Pine Meadow Miniature Golf, and R.E. Laneau Pools in Weymouth, as well as Newbury Travel of Boston. Bob and his wife, Virginia, were seasonal residents in Marco Island., Florida where they enjoyed social gatherings and the beach. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Weymouth, a Mason, and was a proud Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army. Known as "Bottom Line Bob" he will dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of 67 years to Virginia M. (Crawford). Loving father of Deborah Panora of Weymouth, the late Robert E. Lanaeu, Jr., Sharon Cheatham of Pheoniz, Ariz., Janet Kupris of Weymouth, as well as Bruce Hickson of Albuquerque, NM. Bob is also survived his brother, Richard Laneau and Marion Nickerson both of Florida and the late Arthur Laneau and Florence O'Connor. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 22, 2020