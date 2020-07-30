1/1
Robert E. Marshall
1944 - 2020
Robert E. Marshall, age 90, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020. Robert was born in South Berwick, Maine, to the late Byron and Irene (Young) Marshall. Raised and educated in South Berwick, he was a graduate of Berwick Academy, Class of 1948. He received his Bachelors degree in Fine Arts from Wheaton College in Illinois. He lived in Quincy for over sixty years. Bob was employed as an insurance adjuster for Amica Insurance for forty years. He had been retired for many years. He was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, serving in various capacities and committees. Beloved husband for sixty-two years of the late Lois M. (Harding) Marshall, who died August 12, 2019. Devoted father of Robert B. Marshall and his wife Susan of Foxboro, Colleen A. Marshall of Quincy, Jon A. Marshall and his wife Kristi of Denmark, Maine, and Bruce D. Marshall and his wife Amy of Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Andrea Marshall and her fianc Kevin Shunney, Bethlehem, David, Grace, Christiana, Wesley, and Jonathan Marshall. Loving great-grandfather of Quinn. Dear brother of Louise Todd, Phyllis Marshall, Norm Marshall, all of Maine and the late Byron Marshall, Jr. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Bobs memory may be made to Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www. thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
July 20, 2020
Mike, Jim, Ryan, family and friends...May flights of angels bring him to his rest. Prayers of Gods grace be poured over all who knew and loved him during this time.
Dr. William Kenner
Friend
July 20, 2020
We had many fun times bowling and golfing back in the day. He will be missed. May he Rest In Peace
Dennis Kirk
Friend
July 20, 2020
Will miss this guy, good friend and brother knight.
Jeff Doyle
Friend
