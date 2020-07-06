Robert E. St. Jean of Braintree passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Boston to the late Robert G. and Aurora (Rivard) St. Jean and was the dear husband of Mary (Crossen) St. Jean. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War era working in crash and rescue. For many years he owned and operated Best Print in Boston and later was employed in Braintree in printing sales, and estimator and printing buyer. Robert was a member of the American Legion, and for many years was the treasurer of the Knights of Columbus, Braintree Chapter. He was a man of strong faith and was an active member of St. Clare Church, where he was a member and former treasurer of the Holy Name Society, Eucharistic Minister and visited many homebound parishioners over the years. In earlier years, he was active at the Paulist Center in Boston. He was a former member of the Olli Program at UMass Boston. Robert previously enjoyed boating and was a member of the Braintree Yacht Club. He also enjoyed his dear friends from the bike group, and his dinner group, and looked forward to his Sundays when he and his wife Mary could be found at the Mill Wharf in Scituate. Robert will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Loving father of Scott St. Jean and his wife Dana of Ashville, NC and Robert St. Jean of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Kaity St. Jean, Matthew St. Jean, Michael St. Jean, Taylor St. Jean and RJ St. Jean. Devoted brother of the late Paul St. Jean. Robert is also truly loved and survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family is so grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way with their prayers, kindness and concern. In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Tuesday, July 7th from 3:00 PM | 7:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Clare Church, Braintree on Wednesday, July 8th at 12:00 PM. Please be aware that the church has restricted seating and face coverings are required. A private burial will take place in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberts name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road, Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360.



