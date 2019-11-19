Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
Robert E. Vanasse Obituary
Robert E. Vanasse, age 78, entered into eternal life on September 8, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Providence, R.I., and had lived in Weymouth for 48 years. He was a nuclear engineer for Stone & Webster, Boston Edison, and latterly for Entergy at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth. Bob was a parishioner and CCD teacher at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. He also volunteered at the Weymouth Food Pantry and Friends of the Homeless of the South Shore. He was the beloved husband of Sue (MacDonald); loving father of Margaret Papineau and her husband Leonard of Durango, Colorado, and Philip and his wife Madelaine of Chicago, Illinois; loving grandfather of Caroline, Maria, and Celeste; beloved brother of Lucille White and her husband Joseph of Johnston, R.I. Memorial Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
