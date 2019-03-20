Robert F. Bent of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died March 18, 2019. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He enjoyed woodworking and loved to travel by land, sea and air. He was happiest when involved in the lives of each generation of his family and loved to be at any and all family gatherings. Beloved husband of 62 years to Catherine T. (Doherty) Bent of Rockland, he was the devoted father of Robert Bent and his wife Kate of Kensington, N.H., William Bent and his wife Patti of Littleton, Patricia Norton and her husband John of Sandown, N.H., Catherine Kilgallen and her husband Brian of Rockland, Daniel Bent and his wife Astrid of Marshfield, Maureen Thayer and her husband Bob of Pembroke, Joanne Ricciarelli and her husband Jim of Rockland, and James Bent and his wife Nancy of Rockland; cherished Gramp of 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; son of the late Harold and Mary Bent and predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters, Warren "Bill", Russell, Eleanor James, Beverly Daly, Elizabeth Pontifex, Mary, Ralph, Dorothy Griffin and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Bridget's Church, Abington, at 9 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to , PO, Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary