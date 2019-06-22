|
Robert F. Brown Jr., 58, of East Bridgewater, passed away on June 20, 2019. Born March 4, 1961, he was the son of the late Robert F. Sr. and Hazel L. (Murrill) Brown. Robert worked as the highway surveyor for the town of Hanson. He was a former Hanover Special Police Officer, call fireman for Hanson, and longtime member of the Masonic Lodge in Hanover. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Saquish Beach, fishing, cruises to the Caribbean and watching shows he grew up watching with his much loved dog Brody. He also loved serving the town of Hanson, especially in the winter time. Robert was the devoted father of Alyssa Brown Adams and father-in-law to her husband Theodore R. Adams of East Bridgewater; beloved brother of Diane Brown of Pawtucket, R.I., Susan Brown Fader and her longtime companion Paul Ashley of Plymouth, Carolyn Gillis of Arlington, Fred R. Brown of Plymouth, Peter Bailey and the late Lucinda Brown Bailey of Huntington, Vt.; and several nephews. All services for Robert will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to a cancer or animal . To sign Robert's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 22, 2019