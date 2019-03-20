|
Robert F. Carney, aka Papa Carney, 84, of Hanover and formerly of Hanson, passed away on March 18, 2019. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, March 22, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover on Saturday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Also in attendance will be the Boston Patrolmans Association. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to Friends of the Hanover Council on Aging, 665 Center St., Hanover MA 02339 or to the Friends of the Kingston Council on Aging, 30 Evergreen Street, Kingston MA 02364. For directions, online guest book, and a complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019