Robert F. "Bob" Doran of Hanson, formerly of Weymouth, died July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Knowlton) Doran, he was the loving father of Robert C. Doran and his wife Lisa of Whitman, Michael Doran and his wife Shari of Hanson and Cheryl Balzano and her husband Paul of Weymouth; devoted Papa of Kailin, Sean, Zachary, Robyn, Max, Jessica and Jake; cherished GG Papa of Landon; caring brother of Edward Doran of Hingham; adored cousin of John Horrigan of Bridgewater and David Horrigan and his wife Annmarie of Quincy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was a member of the National Guard Reserves before becoming a self-employed carpenter for which he worked most of his life. In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed boating and fishing. His main passion in life was spending time with his family and friends. Bob will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 12, 2019