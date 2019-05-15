|
|
Robert F. "Bob" Eagles Sr., a longtime resident of Ocean Bluff, Marshfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 12, 2019, at the age of 88. Son of the late Robert C. Eagles and Lillian O'Connor, he was the loving father of Cheryl Psaros (Chris) of Braintree, Debra DiGiusto (Steven) of Hingham, Robert F. Eagles Jr. (Connie) of Plymouth, Pamelia Keenan (Peter) of Quincy, William Eagles (Laurie) of Quincy, Joan Eagles of Whitman, and stepdaughters, Kathy Annis (Paul) of Weymouth and Patricia Fortin (John) of Scituate; cherished grandfather of Christopher and Philip Psaros, Sherrill Anne Keenan and James DiGiusto, Jennifer and Robert J. Eagles, Michael Keenan, Christina Centrella, and Craig Keenan, William Eagles, Julianna Eagles-Fox, Kara Lally, Matthew Eagles USAF, Peter, Kurt, and Katie Braun, and 26 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Lillian Fisher, Grace Levesque, Patricia O'Connor, and the late Jean White and Lawrence, Hanley, and Stephen O'Connor. Bob also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born and educated in Boston, Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served with the 85th Ammunition Supply Squadron during the Korean conflict. He was a machinist by trade and always willing to share his extensive knowledge. Bob enjoyed many hobbies. He restored antique cars and trucks and drove them in parades throughout the South Shore. He collected and repaired clocks, and could always find a treasure in his travels to the Goodwill Store in Quincy. A self-taught musician, Bob loved playing the piano and the guitar. At Brookdale Senior Living in Quincy, his residence since 2015, he was known as "The Piano Man". Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the South Shore Antique Auto Club, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Family and friends will miss his wit, stories, and the very unique gifts he would purchase and pass along to the person he thought could most use them. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Friday, May 17, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2019