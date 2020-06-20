Robert F. Lancissi, 81 of Hanover passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. The son of the late John and Ida (Finamore) Lancissi, he was born in Weymouth on December 31, 1938. Robert loved watching the Patriots, listening to music and being outdoors.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Donahue) Lancissi and was the brother of Richard Lancissi of CA and the late Diane Lancissi.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, June 22nd at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St, Rte 139. Visiting hours omitted, interment will be private.
Donations may be made to the Glaucoma Society, Dept #34648, PO Box 39000, San Francisco, CA 94139 or to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For directions and to sign Robert's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 20, 2020.