1/1
Robert F. Olsson
1943 - 2020
Robert Frederick Olsson, of Middleborough, died July 13, 2020. He was 77 years old. Bob was born in Boston, July 11, 1943, to the late Robert C. and Stina (Lindgren) Olsson. After a successful career in graphic arts, Bob and his loving wife, Karen (Benson), purchased a motel in Falmouth in 1986, where they made their home for nearly thirty years before retiring in 2014. In addition to Karen, Bob is survived by his three children, Robert and his fiance Heidi of Bridgewater, Laura Morrison and her husband Neil of Plymouth, and Matthew and his partner Courtney of San Francisco, CA, as well as his grandson, William Morrison, of Plymouth. Bob also leaves behind his aunt, Priscilla Lazuk of Needham, his loving brothers, Stephen and his partner Tammy of Manchester, NH, David and his wife Kathleen of Hingham, and his sister, Nancy Dias and her husband Michael of Weymouth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, private services will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, with a celebration of Bob's life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Angell Animal Medical Center by visiting www.mspca.org/donate-now/tribute-honor-and-memorial-giving. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 21, 2020.
