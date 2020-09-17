Robert Francis Haveron Sr., 87, of Colebrook, N.H., and formerly of Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home with members of his family all around him. He was born in Boston, Dec. 30, 1932, a son to the late Robert J. and Anna (Cody) Haveron. Bob grew up in Dorchester, Mass., and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the conflict with Korea. For many years, Bob worked for Boston Edison and later for Boston University as a truck driver. For a period of time prior to that, he and his family lived in California where he was in the commercial maintenance field. Bob loved to read, sail, ski, and he was a collector of lighthouses. In his younger years, he was also a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and loved to ride his motorcycles. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Stowell) Haveron of Colebrook; three sons, Robert "Chip" Haveron Jr. (Beth) of Valley Forge, Penn., Keith R. Haveron of Montrose, Colo., and John Quigley of Rhode Island; a daughter, Nancy Thomas (Gerry Cabral) of Colebrook, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial visiting hours will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook, N.H. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Haveron may be made to the American Lung Association
