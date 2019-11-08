Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Quincy, MA
Robert G. McGee Obituary
Robert G. McGee, retired M.F.D., of Quincy, passed away peacefully his loving family by his side, Nov. 6, 2019. Bobby was born in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Technical High School. He was a 33-year member of the Milton Fire Dept., retiring in 1995, and a member of the Milton Firefighters Union Local 1116. He loved gardening, especially growing tomatoes, he loved dogs and would talk to any stranger who had a dog. He also was devoted to his family and the Fire Dept. He was the beloved husband of Irene F. (Jarasitis) of Quincy; devoted father of Robert G. McGee Jr. and his wife Joyce of Quincy, Christine M. Regan and her husband Mark of Weymouth and Donna L. McGee of Quincy; he was the cherished grandfather of Colleen McGee of Quincy, Caitlin and Jenna Regan of Weymouth; brother of Anne Scoble of Norwood, Richard McGee of Stoughton, his twin sister, Jane Teevens of Quincy and sister, Maureen Nazzaro of Milton. He loved and adored his many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Quincy Wednesday morning at 10:30. Interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Milton Fire Relief Assn., 515 Canton Ave., Milton, MA 02186 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., 02459. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 617-696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019
