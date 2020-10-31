1/1
Robert G. Shea
Robert G. Shea, 94, of Braintree and Cataumet, passed away on October 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Doreen (Kost) of Montreal for 58 years. He was the proud father of Laurie Higgins (Scott, deceased), Mike (Colleen), and Greg (Cindy); loving grandfather of Kendall, Danielle, Andrew, Johnny, Haley, Emily, Jack, Maggie and Nora. He was born on September 2, 1926, in Manchester, N.H., and raised in Quincy Point, son of the late Irene (Power) and Donald Shea. Bob graduated and played football at Northeastern University. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He owned South Shore Chrysler in Braintree for more than 50 years. Bob enjoyed skiing, playing golf at Pocasset Golf Club, windsurfing in Megansett Harbor, cranking homemade ice cream with his grandkids, and watching the Red Sox with his beloved dog, Quincy. A man of integrity and few words, Bob was known for his wonderful sense of humor and kindness. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please "be kind, laugh a lot, give thanks". For online guest book, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 31, 2020.
