Robert Hilton "Bob" Cree of Bowdoinham, Maine, breathed his last breath as he slept peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2019, with his wife by his side. After battling several years with Alzheimer's Disease, he experienced complications that lead to his passing. He was 77 when he went to be with the Lord. He was Born in Boston, January 27, 1942, to the late Joseph Duncan Cree and Helen F. (Pacheco). He had three brothers, William Cree of Waukegan, Ill., (Jeannette), Joseph Cree of South Boston, and James Cree of Dedham, Mass., (Linda); and a younger sister, Helen Wells of Avondale, Ariz. He spent his childhood in the Mission Hill section of Boston, maintained a lifelong friendship with his best friend Jerry Comeau, and graduated from Boston Latin Academy having been trained as a machinist. He married and later divorced Donna Louise (Murch). They spent most of their years in Quincy, Mass., raising four children together. He is survived by son, Allen Cree (Susan) of Richfield, Minn.; son, Robert Cree (Karen) of Westfield, Mass.; daughter, Teresa Bardon (Brian) of Quincy, Mass.; daughter Jennifer Berube (Dan Lord) of Brunswick, Maine; and preceded in death by his son, David Cree. He leaves 15 grandchildren, 10+ great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He later settled in Bowdoinham, Maine, with his beloved wife of nearly 14 years, Barbara (Cuneo) Cree and gained, a stepson, John Falcioni of Pembroke, Mass., and stepdaughter, Marianne Palmer (Mike) of North Quincy, Mass.; and two grandchildren. He worked his 33-year career as a "Model Maker" then "Gauge Specialist" with Gillette Safety Razor Division in South Boston. In his early adulthood he served in the Marine Reserves. Bob was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He volunteered with the Bowdoinham Fire Department and was active with local town politics. He loved military history, taking cruises with his wife, and playing cribbage. He will always be known for his spontaneity, crazy sense of humor, patriotism, his ability to fix anything, and extreme acts of kindness. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond, Maine, viewing time will be from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., at 2nd Baptist Church, 1 Church Street, Bowdoinham, Maine, followed by a reception at the Bowdoinham Fire Department, 57 Post Road, Bowdoinham, Maine. Internment will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake Street, Peabody, Mass., at 11 a.m. His family would like to thank the many friends and community members who rallied around them in his final days.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019