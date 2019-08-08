|
Robert J. Bartlett, age 85, of Hingham, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his home in Hingham. "Bobar", as he was known to everyone, was born March 1, 1934, in Boston, and grew up in Hyde Park. He graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1954. After his honorable Naval discharge, Bobar attended Boston State College, receiving a BS in Education in the spring of 1961. He then set out on what would eventually become a forty-four-year career in the Brockton Public School System. Starting in the Mathematics Department in 1961 at South Junior High, he soon became a Department Head at the school. While studying at night, he received his Master of Education degree in the summer of 1965 from Boston State College. After ten years in the classroom, he moved across town, and assumed the position of Assistant Principal at North Junior High. In 1991, he became Principal at North and remained in that position until his retirement in 2005. Throughout his career in education, he earned the gratitude and respect of his many students and fellow faculty members alike. The lessons that he taught us all about love, faith, kindness, and generosity were much more than what could be found in the pages of any textbook. An athlete himself and avid Boston Sports fan, he first shared his love of sports with his children. Bobar coached many young players in the Hingham Youth Baseball League; eventually, he became president of the HYB League and remained in that role for almost 25 years. Once his grandchildren arrived, Bobar reveled in their athletic efforts as well as their many other talents - he was undeniably their greatest fan. Along with his cherished wife Madeline, Bobar raised four children and then found endless joy with the blessings of his nine grandchildren, Keith R. Bartlett and his children Katherine, Sienna and Mia; Suzanne E. Bartlett (Daniel Fields) and their children Devin and Tegan; Roberta Bartlett Rusch (Mark Rusch) and their children Matthew and Caroline; Jonathan R. Bartlett (Julie Cotter Bartlett) and their children Bridget and Brexton. Bobar was predeceased by his beloved wife Madeline; his grandson, Brody V. Bartlett; his brothers, Russell A. Bartlett and Donald Bartlett; his sister, Lillian Bartlett; as well as his parents Robert and Mary (Fifield) Bartlett. A funeral service will be celebrated at the Episcopal Parish of St. John the Evangelist, 172 Main Street, Hingham, on Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will also be held at the Episcopal Parish of St. John the Evangelist on Friday, August 9, from 4-8 p.m. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Episcopal Parish of St. John the Evangelist, 172 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043. Arrangements are being made by the Downing Cottage Funeral Home, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. www.DowningChapel.com
